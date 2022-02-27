Cottonwood High dedicates baseball field

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - Saturday was a special day in Houston County for many, especially those with area ties to the game of baseball.

“Coach McCain was just like a father to me,” expresses James Coachman, former Cottonwood Baseball Player.

Jim McCain’s role as a Cottonwood High School coach left a lasting impact on many.

Randy Meadows, former Cottonwood Baseball Player explains, “Not only was he able to build great teams, great football teams, great baseball teams, but he was able to build community too.”

The school’s baseball field will now forever remember his legacy.

“I think he’d be very proud to see the field dedicated to him,” continues Meadows.

During McCain’s nine seasons with the Bears, he led the baseball team to four state championships.

“In my career, we won three straight state championships without losing a ball game,” says Coachman. “So that means a whole lot to me that this field is dedicated to him.”

Shaping many into who they’ve grown up to be.

Meadows expresses, “We’re lucky in our lives if we can find three or four people that have an impact on our lives and the things that we turn out to be and he certainly ranks right up there at the tops of my list.”

Teaching work ethic in a positive light.

“He let you do your job, and he expected you to do your job, and it was a lot of fun,” says David Sewell, McCains former Assistant Coach.

McCain’s family, friends, and former players were just a few in attendance Saturday afternoon.

