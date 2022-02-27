Advertisement

Cottonwood High dedicates baseball field

Cottonwood field dedication
Cottonwood field dedication(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - Saturday was a special day in Houston County for many, especially those with area ties to the game of baseball.

“Coach McCain was just like a father to me,” expresses James Coachman, former Cottonwood Baseball Player.

Jim McCain’s role as a Cottonwood High School coach left a lasting impact on many.

Randy Meadows, former Cottonwood Baseball Player explains, “Not only was he able to build great teams, great football teams, great baseball teams, but he was able to build community too.”

The school’s baseball field will now forever remember his legacy.

“I think he’d be very proud to see the field dedicated to him,” continues Meadows.

During McCain’s nine seasons with the Bears, he led the baseball team to four state championships.

“In my career, we won three straight state championships without losing a ball game,” says Coachman. “So that means a whole lot to me that this field is dedicated to him.”

Shaping many into who they’ve grown up to be.

Meadows expresses, “We’re lucky in our lives if we can find three or four people that have an impact on our lives and the things that we turn out to be and he certainly ranks right up there at the tops of my list.”

Teaching work ethic in a positive light.

“He let you do your job, and he expected you to do your job, and it was a lot of fun,” says David Sewell, McCains former Assistant Coach.

McCain’s family, friends, and former players were just a few in attendance Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

MGN Online
One dead in early morning fire
Mardi Gras Parade
Krewe of Kolosse Parade
Jeff Coleman loses ballot bid
Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras takes over Dothan
Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.
Murder charge reduced for woman who killed during argument

Latest News

Ponce De Leon girl’s basketball wins back to back 1A state titles
Ponce De Leon girl’s basketball wins back to back 1A state titles
Fleming led the Wolves program since its inaugural season back in 2019.
Janasky Fleming resigns as Dothan Wolves boys basketball coach
Auburn and NFL football legend and 2006 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame inductee Lionel “Little...
Auburn, NFL star Lionel ‘Little Train’ James dies at 59
On the dotted line: Dothan High
On the dotted line: Dothan High signs five seniors