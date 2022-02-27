Advertisement

6 afternoon parades roll in downtown Mobile Saturday

6 afternoon parades roll in downtown Mobile
6 afternoon parades roll in downtown Mobile
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Six parades rolled through the streets of downtown Mobile on Saturday afternoon for revelers to enjoy.

According to the Mobile Police Department, 51,000 folks were on hand for the Floral, Knights of Mobile, Mobile Mystical Ladies, Order of Angels and Joy of Life parades.

Officers responded to seven complaints. Ten parking citations were issued and nine vehicles were towed.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
One dead in early morning fire
Mardi Gras Parade
Krewe of Kolosse Parade
Jeff Coleman loses ballot bid
Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras takes over Dothan
Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.
Murder charge reduced for woman who killed during argument

Latest News

Krewe of Kolosse
Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras parade makes first return since COVID
Fall
Elderly woman’s life is saved after being on the floor for days after a fall
Krewe of Kolosse Parade
Tens of thousands line Dothan streets for Krewe of Kolosse parade
The trucker convoy arrived in Montgomery on Feb. 26.
Trucker convoy against COVID-19 mandates passes through Montgomery