6 afternoon parades roll in downtown Mobile Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Six parades rolled through the streets of downtown Mobile on Saturday afternoon for revelers to enjoy.

According to the Mobile Police Department, 51,000 folks were on hand for the Floral, Knights of Mobile, Mobile Mystical Ladies, Order of Angels and Joy of Life parades.

Officers responded to seven complaints. Ten parking citations were issued and nine vehicles were towed.

