Wiregrass woman receives Habitat for Humanity home after five years

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Homeownership is one of the biggest parts of the American dream. With the assistance of Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, Zereka Tunstall is able to call a new place home.

“I’m overjoyed. I’m very happy,” says Tunstall.

After a five year process, Zereka Tunstall received the keys to her new home Friday.

“Go back to the biblical sense, Jesus walked this earth and didn’t have one dime, but he ate everyday, and he was clothed everyday,” says Tunstall. “That’s how I get that from Habitat with one person at a time, one family at a time. You help me, I help you.”

The road wasn’t easy, Tunstall had to go through training courses to get her home.

“We had financial advisors. We had cooking classes,” says Tunstall. “Basic survivor skills, you didn’t know you needed, so you can be self sufficient.”

For Tunstall, a new home isn’t just a step towards achieving her American dream, but also a building block for the future.

“I can like, breathe because I think about my children,” says Tunstall. “They don’t have to go through the things I went through as far as like ‘Oh we have to get a u-haul and move.’ They don’t have to worry about being in a relationship where they ain’t happy because they can always come home to momma home.”

This is the third of five remodeled homes under Habitat’s new renovate business model.For more on wiregrass habitat for humanity, including how you can help out, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

