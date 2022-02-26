Advertisement

Slingluff Elementary School hosts Black History Month parade and tea

"Our students here at Morris Slingluff need to see themselves in the place of many famous African Americans throughout history," says Principal Darius McKay.
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Slingluff Elementary School brought students a special Black History Program. With the assistance of the Bright Key program, the school held its first parent and family engagement event.

Friday’s event consisted of a Black History Tea with Miss Alabama State University giving words of encouragement and motivation.

The students went one step further and dressed up as notable people in Black history and strutted down the halls for a parade.

“Our students here at Morris Slingluff need to see themselves in the place of many African Americans throughout history. We believe regardless of the skin color that they have, every student can be successful,” says Principal Darius McKay.

Mckay says he’s excited to see more programs Bright Key will bring to the school in the future.

Miss Alabama State University gave words of encouragement and motivation to the students.
Slingluff Elementary School hosts Black History Month parade and tea
