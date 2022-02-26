One dead in early morning fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead is after an early morning fire at a Dothan mobile home park.

First responders were dispatched just before 4 a.m. to Milmor Village Mobile Home Park on South Oates Street. Flames were visible when the first Dothan police officer arrived two minutes after the call was issued.

After the fire was knocked down, one person was found dead inside the home.

“This is a tragedy for this family, the neighborhood and our city,” said Dothan Fire Chief Larry WIlliams.

“I urge all our citizens to ensure that they have working smoke alarms in their home as well as a home evacuation plan.”

The name of the victim has not been identified.

“The family and friends of the victim will continue to be in the thoughts and prayers of all of us at the Dothan Fire Department”.

