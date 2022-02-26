Advertisement

Murder charge reduced for woman who killed during argument

Carmen Kirkland shot 33-year-old Precious Warren during a physical confrontation last year.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:28 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Carmen Kirkland, accused of capital murder, has been indicted on a less serious charge.

Carmen Kirkland booking photo.
Kirkland shot 33-year-old Precious Warren during a physical confrontation on October 18.

Court records reveal a Houston County Grand Jury on Thursday dismissed one murder charge and reduced another to manslaughter.

Warren had attacked Kirkland multiple times and sprayed her and her two children with pepper spray, per defense attorneys who claim she acted in self-defense.

The two women had children by the same man and Kirkland was pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Manslaughter is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

