From Miss Dothan to Miss Alabama USA, Katelyn Vinson shares plans for her year ahead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Katelyn Vinson wears many hats. She’s a full time student at Auburn University, she is an advocate for brain health, a proud dog owner and her newest sparkly hat, she is Miss Alabama USA.

“I think when God plants a dream on our hearts, there is a very specific reason and a purpose for that dream,” Vinson said.

This year, Vinson’s dream came true. The Wiregrass native began the January competition as Miss Dothan and ended it as Miss Alabama USA.

“There is no other state I would have wanted to represent other than Alabama,” Vinson said.

She tells News 4 she is thankful to represent the circle city, a hometown she said played a vital role in who she is today.

“My goal this year is to stay grounded in who I am, who’s I am, where I come from and that’s something that I’ll always be proud of,” Vinson said.

Since being crowned, Vinson is busy living life on the road by making appearances, meeting sponsors and getting ready for the national stage.

“It’s so crazy that I’m going to Miss USA,” Vinson said. “It’s like the super bowl of pageantry!”

For Vinson the competition is a chance for her to do more and to share her passion of helping others.

“I want people to realize how important it is to take care of the one body that we’re given,” Vinson said. “We aren’t allowed to go to the auto part store and get a new heart or new lungs or a new brain, so I think taking care of our bodies is something that’s commonly overlooked.”

Throughout her reign she plans to continue to be an advocate for brain health.

“Often the brain is overlooked and the role that it plays in mental illness and I think that educating people on the importance of taking care of our bodies and our brains and what we put into our bodies is extremely important,” Vinson said. “So, I really want to share that message with other people because there is such a stigma around mental illness and I think that if we can change the conversation and change the wording that we use then we’ll all be more open to exploring conversations with it and acceptance will come from there.”

She said breaking the stigma against mental health starts with honesty with others and ourselves.

“In our culture, it’s the norm to be running on fumes and running on caffeine and to never sleep and to always be burned out and I think it’s extremely important to prioritize self-care,” Vinson said. “We take time to really get to know who we are and that comes from slowing down and being with yourself, and I want to encourage all people to do that.”

As Vinson prepares for the national competition, she hopes to encourage others through her testimony.

“Without challenges in our life, we aren’t able to grow and so really being able to look at the things that we once feel like were our messes, we can always turn that into our message, and that’s what I would like to do as Miss Alabama USA,” Vinson said.

The Miss USA competition date and location have not yet been announced.

“I am just excited to be competing alongside 50 other incredible women and to get to make friendships that will last a lifetime and to be a light to others and get to experience the light others have to share with me,” Vinson said.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

