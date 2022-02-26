Advertisement

Dale County Superintendent gives update on school fire

Investigators have not released a cause for the fire.
Midland City Elem. Fire Damage
Midland City Elem. Fire Damage(Source: WTVY)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Midland City Elementary School will be closed on Monday and Tuesday after a fire Friday night damaged a portion of the school. That’s according to Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker.

A Pre-K classroom at the school was a total loss while a second classroom suffered significant damage. The entire kindergarten wing has water and smoke damage.

The school’s pre-k program will be closed for the entire week while the rest of the school will return to class on Wednesday, March 2.

Investigators have not released a cause for the fire.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

MGN Online
One dead in early morning fire
Mardi Gras Parade
Krewe of Kolosse Parade
Jeff Coleman loses ballot bid
Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras takes over Dothan
Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.
Murder charge reduced for woman who killed during argument

Latest News

Krewe of Kolosse
Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras parade makes first return since COVID
Fall
Elderly woman’s life is saved after being on the floor for days after a fall
6 afternoon parades roll in downtown Mobile
6 afternoon parades roll in downtown Mobile Saturday
Krewe of Kolosse Parade
Tens of thousands line Dothan streets for Krewe of Kolosse parade
The trucker convoy arrived in Montgomery on Feb. 26.
Trucker convoy against COVID-19 mandates passes through Montgomery