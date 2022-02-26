Dale County Superintendent gives update on school fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Midland City Elementary School will be closed on Monday and Tuesday after a fire Friday night damaged a portion of the school. That’s according to Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker.

A Pre-K classroom at the school was a total loss while a second classroom suffered significant damage. The entire kindergarten wing has water and smoke damage.

The school’s pre-k program will be closed for the entire week while the rest of the school will return to class on Wednesday, March 2.

Investigators have not released a cause for the fire.

