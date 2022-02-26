Mardi Gras takes over Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan is going to “let the good times roll” today as they celebrate Mardi Gras.

The Krewe of Kolosse parade takes center stage beginning at 3:30 p.m. today. Starting at Solomon Park, the parade will make it’s way through several Dothan neighborhoods. It ends with a trip down Foster Street before ending near the WTVY Studio.

2022 Mardi Gras Parade Route Map (NONE)

Before the parade, numerous events are planned for downtown. There will be activities for children, food trucks and much more.

A section of North Foster Street is closed due to today’s events. There is plenty of parking nearby at the Houston County Courthouse, Dothan Civic Center and the parking lot at Troy and Foster.

Downtown activities begin at 2 p.m. but businesses are open all day.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.