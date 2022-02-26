Advertisement

Mardi Gras takes over Dothan

Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan is going to “let the good times roll” today as they celebrate Mardi Gras.

The Krewe of Kolosse parade takes center stage beginning at 3:30 p.m. today. Starting at Solomon Park, the parade will make it’s way through several Dothan neighborhoods. It ends with a trip down Foster Street before ending near the WTVY Studio.

2022 Mardi Gras Parade Route Map
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Route Map(NONE)

Before the parade, numerous events are planned for downtown. There will be activities for children, food trucks and much more.

A section of North Foster Street is closed due to today’s events. There is plenty of parking nearby at the Houston County Courthouse, Dothan Civic Center and the parking lot at Troy and Foster.

Downtown activities begin at 2 p.m. but businesses are open all day.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

MGN Online
One dead in early morning fire
Mardi Gras Parade
Krewe of Kolosse Parade
Jeff Coleman loses ballot bid
Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.
Murder charge reduced for woman who killed during argument

Latest News

Krewe of Kolosse
Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras parade makes first return since COVID
Fall
Elderly woman’s life is saved after being on the floor for days after a fall
6 afternoon parades roll in downtown Mobile
6 afternoon parades roll in downtown Mobile Saturday
Krewe of Kolosse Parade
Tens of thousands line Dothan streets for Krewe of Kolosse parade
The trucker convoy arrived in Montgomery on Feb. 26.
Trucker convoy against COVID-19 mandates passes through Montgomery