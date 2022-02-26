Advertisement

Krewe of Kolosse Parade

Pre-parade coverage will begin about 3:00 p.m. on WTVY.com.
Mardi Gras Parade
Mardi Gras Parade(Lynne Mitchell | WAFB)
By WTVY Staff
Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - WTVY will carry the Krew of Kolosse parade live as it rolls through downtown Dothan. (We are guessing 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

Before that, we are going to give you a look at the parade when it rolls out from Solomon Park, a view of a parade going on in Andalusia and action taking place along Foster Street in Downtown Dothn.

We’ll send out a push alert when our pre-coverage begins and another when the parade gets to the downtown area.

Make sure download the News4 app to stay updated.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

MGN Online
One dead in early morning fire
Jeff Coleman loses ballot bid
Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras takes over Dothan
Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.
Murder charge reduced for woman who killed during argument

Latest News

Krewe of Kolosse
Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras parade makes first return since COVID
Fall
Elderly woman’s life is saved after being on the floor for days after a fall
6 afternoon parades roll in downtown Mobile
6 afternoon parades roll in downtown Mobile Saturday
Krewe of Kolosse Parade
Tens of thousands line Dothan streets for Krewe of Kolosse parade
The trucker convoy arrived in Montgomery on Feb. 26.
Trucker convoy against COVID-19 mandates passes through Montgomery