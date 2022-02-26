Jeff Coleman loses ballot bid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) -A federal court has ruled that Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman cannot appear on the Republican congressional ballot.

The U.S. Court for the Northern District of Alabama believes Coleman failed to qualify by the deadline in his quest to oppose the only other GOP 2nd District candidate, incumbent Barry Moore.

The controversy stems from a January 28 deadline extended until February 11 by a federal court ruling that Congressional districts redrawn by Alabama’s Legislature last year violated the Voting Rights Act.

Coleman qualified with the Alabama Republican Party on February 10, but after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the lower court ruling, apparently reverting the deadline to January.

Coleman filed a motion two weeks ago trying to get on the ballot but, on Friday, the Northern District court essentially ruled that Coleman qualified too late.

Despite the uncertainty about his candidacy, Coleman launched a massive television ad campaign, including purchasing premium spots during the Super Bowl.

He had hoped to set up a rematch of the 2020 runoff, when he lost to Moore.

It is not immediately known if he plans to appeal.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.