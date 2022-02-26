High speed chase in Holmes County ends in drug arrest

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Defuniak Springs man has been arrested after a high-speed chase on I-10 in Holmes County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

In a news release, FHP said an officer stopped an SUV for speeding. Troopers said when the officer went up to the vehicle, he smelled marijuana. The trooper then asked the driver, Jaeirus Dashaunn Throne, 25, of Defuniak Springs to get out of the vehicle. FHP says Throne then sped off with the trooper having to move out of the way to keep from getting hit by the vehicle.

That’s when the pursuit began. FHP said another trooper arrived on-scene and attempted a PIT maneuver to stop the SUV, but the driver was able to regain control. FHP officials said during the chase, the driver threw several bags out of the window. FHP said that shortly after the bags were thrown out, the driver stopped and Throne was arrested without further incident.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission later assisted and picked up the large bags that were thrown out of the vehicle during the chase. FHP said they estimate nearly two pounds of marijuana were found.

Throne was charged with Possession with intent to sell marijuana, felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper use of a medical card, and speeding. Throne was booked into the Holmes County Jail without incident.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.