High speed chase ends in Geneva County with arrest of murder suspect

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed about 4 miles west of Samson.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-state chase has ended in western Geneva County with the arrest of a Florida murder suspect.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says it began in Walton County.

Law enforcement there attempted to stop the vehicle using spike strips.

The vehicle was able to continue into Geneva County where it eventually crashed in a yard near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 153. That’s about 4 miles west of Samson.

The driver of the vehicle is wanted out of Okaloosa County for murder.

He has been identified as Cristian Alexander Douglas.

Cristian Alexander Douglas was arrested in 2020 in Okaloosa County.
Cristian Alexander Douglas was arrested in 2020 in Okaloosa County.(Source: Okaloosa County Jail)

According to online reports, Douglas has had other serious criminal incidents.

