High speed chase ends in Geneva County with arrest of murder suspect

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-state chase has ended in western Geneva County with the arrest of a Florida murder suspect.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says it began in Walton County.

Law enforcement there attempted to stop the vehicle using spike strips.

The vehicle was able to continue into Geneva County where it eventually crashed in a yard near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 153. That’s about 4 miles west of Samson.

The driver of the vehicle is wanted out of Okaloosa County for murder.

He has been identified as Cristian Alexander Douglas.

Cristian Alexander Douglas was arrested in 2020 in Okaloosa County. (Source: Okaloosa County Jail)

According to online reports, Douglas has had other serious criminal incidents.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.