Geneva County chase suspect has lengthy criminal history

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The man involved in a two-state chase has a lengthy criminal history.

Christian Alexander Douglas was arrested Friday night near the intersection of Highway 153 and Highway 52, about 4 miles west of Samson. His car was stopped in the yard of a home across from Revels Store.

Riley is accused of stealing a car in Walton County. He then led officers on a chase where he struck a vehicle, fortunately there were no injuries.

Attempts were made to stop Douglas including the use of spike strips but he was able to elude, crossing into Geneva County.

This is not the first time Douglas has attempted to flee from officers after being stopped by officers.

In May of 2020, Douglas and another man were stopped in Okaloosa County near Holt. Douglas, who was on probation at the time, was charged with being violation. He also was arrested for carjacking, fleeing to elude, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license and giving a false name to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy .

A news report indicated that Douglas fled the vehicle after being stopped for rolling through a stop sign. When located with the assistance of K-9′s, Douglas claimed he ran because he knew he was on probation and he had an infection.

Douglas, at the time, was also wanted in Santa Rosa County for credit card theft.

In August 2019, he was arrested for grand theft auto in Santa Rosa County and domestic battery in Walton County according to records.

News4 has reached out to several agencies to learn more about the murder case Douglas is wanted for. We expect to hear more from them in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

