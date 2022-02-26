Downtown Dothan businesses looking forward to a busy Mardi Gras weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A lot of foot traffic is anticipated in Dothan for Saturday’s Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade.

Tens of thousands expected to line the parade route.

This parade is one of the busiest days of the year for downtown businesses and they have been waiting for the return of it since the last one in 2020.

For many downtown businesses the Mardi Gras Parade ranks as one of the highest revenue days year over year.

“We always enjoy a huge crowd and it’s grown every year,” said Stix and Cones owner Brett Smith. “Usually right here on Foster Street it’s about five people deep from the street to the front of the building.”

Those businesses are well prepared when it comes to the day of the parade.

“We’re doing a lot of grab-n-go type foods, festive Cajun food,” KBC owner Kelsey Barnard Clark said. “We do all these fun drinks like hurricanes and things like that you can take on the street.”

It’s also a day where businesses switch up what they are serving.

“Our goal is for people to try the different food that we do and have a different menu that day and just keep the restaurant busy,” Clark added.

For Stix and Cones, a day like Saturday is huge when it comes to keeping the lights on.

“We are so dependent upon the traffic and a day like Mardi Gras will help us make payroll, a day like Mardi Gras will help us pay our grocery bill,” Smith said.

Saturday is a look at what businesses strive for.

“It’s what we want downtown to be like all the time which is tons of people walking around and having fun,” Clark finished. “It’s really the goal that we want year-round.”

Many of these businesses will have special hours along with special menu items to celebrate Mardi Gras.

These businesses are ready to let the good times roll or as they say in French “Laissez les bons temps rouler.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.