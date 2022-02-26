On the dotted line: Dothan High signs five seniors

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was an exciting day for five Dothan High Wolves who all signed to take the next step in their athletic careers.

Soccer standout Anika Kindred the lone lady signing today.

She will join a couple of former Dothan teammates on the field next season at Auburn University at Montgomery.

”I liked AUM so much as a school already but having teammates up there that I have good team chemistry with and good soccer chemistry with, I think makes a big difference with how you play,” said Kindred. “I was just really excited to be able to play with them again.”

A few Wolves football teammates sharing this special day as well.

Zae Henry is staying close to home as he will suit up with the Alabama State Hornets next fall.

”It was a hard decision to make,” said Henry. “I just chose to stay home, stay close to my family. It was a great decision. I went up there to visit campus and it was a great campus. I fell in love with it, so I stayed home.”

Elijah Swain is headed to Mississippi College to join the Choctaws.

”It feels good,” said Swain. “Two years ago I didn’t expect to be in the place I am today. It was hard nights and I just want to thank everybody.”

Hosea Hills will hit the field with Tennessee Valley Prep next season, and Christian Culver is taking his talents to the peach state.

Where he will play on the Columbus State club football team.

Culver said, “It was great. I’ve always dreamed of playing college football at the next level ever since I was nine. I just want to say this is a great opportunity for me.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.