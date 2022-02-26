Advertisement

Midland Elementary School fire damages kindergarten classrooms

There is smoke and water damage throughout the entire kindergarten wing which is four classrooms.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Devastating news out of Dale County Friday night as several classrooms at Midland City Elementary School were damaged by fire.

News 4′s Nick Brooks was on the scene at the school shortly after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Alarms were still ringing when Dale County Superintendent Ben Baker gave him the first report.

“Flames and smoke were visible” says Superintendent Baker when first responders were called to the school around 6:30 PM.

Baker praises the team of first responders--made up entirely of volunteers. “Chief Chandler and his group came in. It’s a Friday night, it could have burned for a long time.”

At least one classroom is a total loss.

There is smoke and water damage throughout the entire kindergarten wing which is four classrooms. The Pre-K classroom is a total loss.

For Superintendent Baker, the news of a fire at Midland City Elementary hits a little harder.

“I served as principal here for several years so this school is near and dear to my heart just like all my schools are, but I got a phone call from Chief Deputy Mason Bynum and he told me that the dispatch went out that there were smoke and flames were visible at Midland City Elementary School it did set off panic with me and being very emotional.”

Midland City Elementary and the Dale County School System officials will make the decision on what they will do with the students and teachers who have been displaced Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

MGN Online
One dead in early morning fire
Mardi Gras Parade
Krewe of Kolosse Parade
Jeff Coleman loses ballot bid
Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras takes over Dothan
Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.
Murder charge reduced for woman who killed during argument

Latest News

Krewe of Kolosse
Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras parade makes first return since COVID
Fall
Elderly woman’s life is saved after being on the floor for days after a fall
6 afternoon parades roll in downtown Mobile
6 afternoon parades roll in downtown Mobile Saturday
Cottonwood field dedication
Cottonwood High dedicates baseball field
Krewe of Kolosse Parade
Tens of thousands line Dothan streets for Krewe of Kolosse parade