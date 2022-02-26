Another Great Week
From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS- Great weather this weekend! temperatures will top off in the middle 70s tomorrow afternoon with a chance of an isolated shower or two but mostly sunny sky conditions otherwise.
TONIGHT- Clear. Low near 50°. Winds N 5 mph.
TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 73°. N 5-10 mph
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 47°. Winds N 10
EXTENDED:
MON: Partly Cloudy. Low: 47° High: 64°
TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 41° High: 70°
WED: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 75°
THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 45° High: 76°
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 80°
SAT: Mostly Sunny. Low: 52° High: 80°
COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.