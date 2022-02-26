Advertisement

Another Great Week

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
SYNOPSIS- Great weather this weekend! temperatures will top off in the middle 70s tomorrow afternoon with a chance of an isolated shower or two but mostly sunny sky conditions otherwise.

TONIGHT- Clear. Low near 50°. Winds N 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 73°. N 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 47°. Winds N 10

EXTENDED:

MON: Partly Cloudy. Low: 47° High: 64°

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 41° High: 70°

WED: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 75°

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 45° High: 76°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 80°

SAT: Mostly Sunny. Low: 52° High: 80°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

