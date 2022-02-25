Zeigler: Washington is assaulting Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Alabama Secretary of State candidate Jim Zeigler believes those in Washington are assaulting the state’s voting system.

“They are against our voter id requirements, they are for drive-through ballot boxes, they are for automatic voter registration when you turn 18,” Zeigler said during a visit to Dothan on Thursday.

He is for keeping things as they are, believing Alabama has a voting system that is both honest and reputable.

Zeigler is in his eighth and final year as State Auditor.

Before that, as a private practice attorney he fought successfully to return overpaid salaries to taxpayers then, as auditor, challenged what he terms corruption by multiple Alabama governors, and he also survived a legislative push last year to abolish the Auditor’s office.

Unable to seek another term, he set his sights on incumbent Kay Ivey in this year’s governor race. Ultimately he backed out, citing his inability to raise sufficient campaign funds.

Now, he is on the Republican Secretary of State ballot and opposed by three candidates—State Rep. Wes Allen, Ed Packard, and Christian Horn.

“All four of us have some points and bring something to the table, but I put forth the fruit of my services of state auditor as an example of things I would take into the secretary of state’s office,” Zeigler told News 4.

He received several ovations during his address to the Houston County Republican Women’s group.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.