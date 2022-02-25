Advertisement

Whitehall Assisted Living celebrates resident’s 100th birthday

For Carolyn Wells' birthday celebration, she was surrounded by her many blessings, multiple generations of family.
By Abby Nelson
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While every birthday is a milestone to celebrate, Carolyn Wells is celebrating one that everyone hopes to get to -- the century mark.

Ms. Carolyn Wells is, what she would call, a Dothan native, and a mom to three sons.

“Well, she was born in Taylor but she doesn’t like everybody knowing that. She wants to be from Dothan but she’s lived here most all of her life. She’s one of the oldest living founder members of the First United Methodist Church,” said her youngest son James Wells.

For her birthday celebration, she was surrounded by her many blessings, multiple generations of family.

“It means everything for them to be here I’m so happy that they could come and I love them very much,” said Carolyn Wells - 100th Birthday.

A day full of cracking jokes.

“I’m hard of hearing but y’all might be too when you’re 100.”

Sharing what has helped her make it through this life.

“I give thanks to the Lord.”

But when asked what the secret to a long life is, her kids would say her secret is, “She tries to watch what she eats, she tries to think positive and honor the Lord,” but Ms. Wells would say, “It’s a secret.”

Ms. Wells has been a resident at Whitehall Assisted Living for the past nine years.

