Spring like pattern
From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS- Warm weekend in store for the Wiregrass. A chance of showers Sunday afternoon. Next week we will be in the 70s for the greater part of the week with partly cloudy skies each day.
TONIGHT- Partly cloudy. Low near 50°. Winds N 5 mph.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 73°. Light N mph
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds N Light mph.
EXTENDED:
SUN: Mostly Cloudy, showers. Low: 52° High: 69° 30%
MON: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 66°
TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 44° High: 70°
WED: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 44° High: 75°
THR: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 45° High: 76°
FRI: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 78°
COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
