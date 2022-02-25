Spring like pattern

SYNOPSIS- Warm weekend in store for the Wiregrass. A chance of showers Sunday afternoon. Next week we will be in the 70s for the greater part of the week with partly cloudy skies each day.

TONIGHT- Partly cloudy. Low near 50°. Winds N 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 73°. Light N mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds N Light mph.

EXTENDED:

SUN: Mostly Cloudy, showers. Low: 52° High: 69° 30%

MON: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 66°

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 44° High: 70°

WED: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 44° High: 75°

THR: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 45° High: 76°

FRI: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 78°

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

