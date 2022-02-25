Advertisement

Spring like pattern

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS- Warm weekend in store for the Wiregrass. A chance of showers Sunday afternoon. Next week we will be in the 70s for the greater part of the week with partly cloudy skies each day.

TONIGHT- Partly cloudy. Low near 50°. Winds N 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 73°. Light N mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds N Light mph.

EXTENDED:

SUN: Mostly Cloudy, showers. Low: 52° High: 69° 30%

MON: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 66°

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 44° High: 70°

WED: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 44° High: 75°

THR: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 45° High: 76°

FRI: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 78°

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

MGN Online
One dead in early morning fire
Mardi Gras Parade
Krewe of Kolosse Parade
Jeff Coleman loses ballot bid
Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras takes over Dothan
Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.
Murder charge reduced for woman who killed during argument

Latest News

WTVY 4WARN Weather
Another Great Week
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
NOAA weather radio produced by Midland.
Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness DAY 5
Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness DAY 5