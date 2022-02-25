Rep. Mo Brooks dismissed from lawsuit related to Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - Representative Mo Brooks has been dismissed from a lawsuit related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Building riot.

On Feb. 18, it was suggested by a U.S. District Court Judge that Brooks file a motion to be dismissed from the lawsuit rather than seek certification under the Westfall Act.

Judge Amit Mehta said that if Brooks files this motion, it would be granted by the court and he would be dismissed from the lawsuit. On Wednesday, Brooks’ request was granted and he was dismissed from the lawsuit.

This excerpt is from the document granting Brooks’ dismissal from the lawsuit:

“Specifically, as the court concluded with respect to Defendants Giuliani and Trump Jr., Brooks’s alleged speech that forms the basis for the claims against him is protected expression under the First Amendment. None of Brooks’s speech, including his remarks delivered at the January 6 Rally, satisfies the Brandenburg exception. The allegations against Brooks do not support a plausible inference that “he was advocating . . . any action” or that “his words were intended to produce, and likely to produce, imminent disorder.”

