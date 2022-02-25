Punishment too harsh for judge and his attorney lover: Ruling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled punishment dished out to a former Coffee County district judge and an attorney with whom he had a scandalous extramarital affair was too severe.

An Alabama State Bar disciplinary board suspended Chris Kiminski for 180 days and Amy C. Marshall for 90 days, after they pleaded guilty to ethics violations.

Disagreeing with that decision, Kiminski and Marshall appealed, and the state’s highest court sided with them on Friday.

“Because of the lack of evidence of tangible damage resulting from their misconduct and the existence of mitigating circumstances, we determine that, at most, a public reprimand is warranted,” wrote Justice William B. Sellers in the ruling.

Kiminski had engaged in an undisclosed affair with Marshall, an attorney who routinely represented clients in cases presided over by Kiminski.

Their affair began in 2017, when both were married to others.

After seeking guidance from legal experts about eight months later, Marshall began withdrawing from cases in Kiminski’s courtroom, where she was routinely appointed.

A few weeks later the couple divorced their spouses, began dating publicly, then married in 2020.

“No doubt Kiminski and Marshall made a serious mistake; they and their families likely have suffered. Although the Court cannot condone an inappropriate relationship, even between consenting adults, the lack of tangible damage and the existence of compelling mitigating circumstances call for, at most, a public reprimand,” the ruling stated.

The couple’s attorney, Derek Yarbrough, issued this statement to News 4, “The Kaminski’s have always acknowledged the mistakes that they made, however, the disciplinary board’s decision was very harsh for the ethical rules that were broken. The Supreme Court gave great weight to the mitigating circumstances around this case and issued what I believe to be a fair ruling.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

