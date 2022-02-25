Advertisement

Key inflation gauge hit 6.1% in January, highest since 1982

America is facing decades-high inflation. (Source: Senate TV/CNN/Pool)
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.1% in January compared with a year ago, the latest evidence that Americans are enduring sharp price increases that will likely worsen after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The figure reported Friday by the Commerce Department was the largest year-over-year rise since 1982.

Robust consumer spending has combined with widespread product and worker shortages to create the highest inflation in four decades — a heavy burden for U.S. households, especially lower-income families faced with elevated costs for food, fuel and rent.

At the same time, consumers as a whole largely shrugged off the higher prices last month and boosted their spending 2.1% from December to January, Friday’s report said, an encouraging sign for the economy and the job market. That was a sharp improvement from December, when spending fell. Americans across the income scale have been receiving pay raises and have amassed more savings than they had before the pandemic struck two years ago. That expanded pool of savings provides fuel for future spending.

Inflation, though, is expected to remain high and perhaps accelerate in the coming months, especially with Russia’s invasion likely disrupting oil and gas exports. The costs of other commodities that are produced in Ukraine, such as wheat and aluminum, are rising, too.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would do “everything I can” to keep gas prices in check. Biden did not spell out details, though he mentioned the possibility of releasing more oil from the nation’s strategic reserves. He also warned that oil and gas companies “should not exploit this moment” by raising prices at the pump.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley L. Woodham
Missing Malvern woman found
One dead in Dothan Thursday crash
Wreckage is seen in Ukraine after Russia launched missile attacks on Thursday.
Alabama officials react to Russia’s attack on Ukraine
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Houston County prosecutor target of criminal probe: Attorney, sources
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

AP source says President Joe Biden will nominate federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the...
AP: Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
A 500-pound black bear known as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into homes in South Lake Tahoe,...
It’s a bear battalion! Hank the Tank turns out to be 3 bears
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Russian military says it takes strategic airport near Kyiv; says it’s ready to send delegation to talk with Ukraine
FILE PHOTO - Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors have finalized the...
J&J, distributors finalize $26B landmark opioid settlement