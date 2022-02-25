Janasky Fleming resigns as Dothan Wolves boys basketball coach

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Wolves are on the hunt for a new boys basketball coach. Janasky Fleming, who has coached the team since its inaugural season in 2019, has resigned.

Fleming led the Wolves to a 12-18 record this past season.

Before taking over the Wolves program when Northview and Dothan consolidated, Fleming led the Cougars boys team for 10 seasons. He was 144-144 during his time at Northview. He also served as the girls basketball coach for six years prior to that.

Fleming will remain as a teacher. The search for a new coach will begin immediately.

