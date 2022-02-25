Houston County prosecutor target of criminal probe: Attorney, sources

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A suspended Houston County prosecutor is being investigated to determine if he traded favors with women with whom he had online relationships.

Mark Johnson, an assistant district attorney, apparently exchanged dozens of messages with Jamie Connolly, a habitual drug offender who Johnson was to prosecute in Houston County.

Their relationship apparently ended after police jailed Connolly on multiple drug charges in Dale County---those cases not involving Johnson.

Connolly’s attorney told News 4 he believes multiple agencies are investigating, presumably to determine whether laws have been broken and if he inappropriately texted other women.

Besides Harrison, multiple sources not authorized to speak publicly about the matter, also confirm the probes.

Harrison met with Connolly Thursday afternoon at the Dale County Jail.

“It would be premature for me to comment extensively, but I will say the allegations are concerning and I look forward to pursuing justice,” Harrison told News 4 afterwards.

Johnson and Jamie Connolly—she uses the online name Jezmine Connolly---apparently chatted through Facebook Messenger for months and had planned to rendezvous for the first-time in January, per the messages.

After she was jailed, Connolly penned a letter to Houston County Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton detailing Johnson’s alleged misconduct.

Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones said, besides suspending Johnson, he notified the Alabama Bar Association.

That regulatory agency could suspend or revoke Johnson’s state law license.

At Jones’ request, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office will prosecute Connolly’s Houston County cases.

That office declined comment to News 4.

Jones confirmed that he received another complaint about alleged messages sent by Johnson “a couple of years ago”—this one from a female witness—but he found no evidence of misconduct.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.