Fears of Ukraine refugee crisis in Europe

(CBS Newspath) - There are growing fears that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will lead to another refugee crisis in Europe. The UN estimates more than 100,000 people have left their homes already and many will try to find safety across Ukraine’s borders.

With lines of cars stretching for miles, many Ukrainians are fleeing on foot instead, carrying bags, wheeling suitcases, and shepherding their children.

One woman named Mariana said her husband stayed behind. She said all men must fight for the county, “for peace, to prevents attacks, and for everything to be all right.”

Ukraine has restricted border access for men aged 18-60, in case they’re needed to fight. Nearly 11,000 people have already crossed into Romania. Thousands more have gone to Poland and to Hungary. “I have a five-year-old kid and I also have my sister who has two kids, so we are really scared and don’t know what will happen here,” said one woman who was leaving.

Fuel, cash, and medical supplies are already running low in parts of Ukraine. UN agencies say if the conflict drags on, as many as five million people could flee.

“There are no winners in war. But countless lives will be torn apart,” says Filippo Grandi, the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees.

A few, like veteran Dmytro Dovzhenko, are crossing the other way and reenlisting in Ukraine’s military. Dovzhenko says he hopes he’ll be back, and he hopes Russia will be destroyed.

But for those driven from their homes, no one knows how long they’ll be away or what they’ll come back to.

