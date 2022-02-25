Advertisement

Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the pieces of legislation focus on boosting our nation’s productivity on a global scale.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Leaders in Congress are working through the fine print of the America Competes and the U.S. Innovation and Competition Acts.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the pieces of legislation focus on boosting our nation’s productivity on a global scale.

”The reality is our over reliance on foreign manufacturers is not just an economic issue,” said Raimondo. “It’s a national security vulnerability.”

Raimondo is calling on federal lawmakers to work their differences out and take swift action on the bills. She points to the global chip shortage as a reason.

”Twenty years ago, we produced almost 40% of all the world’s semiconductors, but over the years that has declined from that to now we produce only 12%,” said Raimondo.

As a result, Raimondo said Americans are paying higher prices for automobiles, appliances, and other devices when the out of pocket expense could be much cheaper if more goods like semiconductor chips were made in America.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) said the pandemic helped to expose our nation’s heavy reliance on other countries for goods.

“We’ve also seen disruptions in our food supply chain especially early in the pandemic, we ran short of things like toilet paper,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin said she wrote two provisions in the America Competes Act. The provisions include the Supply Chain Resiliency Act and parts of her Made in America Act.

Each deal with boosting our country’s competitiveness with China including in manufacturing.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley L. Woodham
Missing Malvern woman found
One dead in Dothan Thursday crash
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Houston County prosecutor target of criminal probe: Attorney, sources
Wreckage is seen in Ukraine after Russia launched missile attacks on Thursday.
Alabama officials react to Russia’s attack on Ukraine
As the new principal, Bill Singleton says he's been working collaboratively with his staff to...
DCS looking to hire new principal

Latest News

Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler speaks to Houston County Republican Women on February 25, 2022.
Zeigler: Washington is assaulting Alabama
Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker, the deputy commanding general and senior commander of Redstone Arsenal,...
Feb. 24 proclaimed Military Appreciation Day in Alabama
Wreckage is seen in Ukraine after Russia launched missile attacks on Thursday.
Alabama officials react to Russia’s attack on Ukraine
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 231, the child tax credit bill, into law.
Gov. Ivey signs child tax credit bill, providing relief to Alabama families
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved legislation that would create a new...
Alabama House approves controversial anti-riot legislation