The City of Ozark gearing up to host first ever chili cook-off

By Abby Nelson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a wintertime favorite dish, chili, and for the first time ever, Ozark is gearing up for a chili cook-off.

The proceeds from the event will fund a community project, with the three options being, a shade source at the splash pad in the kid zone, playground enhancement at Sam Dale Park, or support for the Distinguished Young Women of Dale County.

This event will not only raise money for a good cause, but it’s also playing a role to support the businesses on the square.

“It’s income-producing for the city as well as the small businesses by supporting them the shops around the square will be open and it’s just a way to get people out on a beautiful Saturday evening and enjoy some live music,” said event organizer Leah Harlow.

The chili cook-off will begin Saturday, February 26th at 4 PM and last until 6:30 PM. Tastings are $1 apiece.

The Ashley Morgan Band and the band Britain will perform at the cook-off.

