Bonnie Plants unveils expanded, upgraded greenhouse facilities

Bonnie Plants unveiled its newly expanded and upgraded greenhouse facilities and e-commerce...
Bonnie Plants unveiled its newly expanded and upgraded greenhouse facilities and e-commerce operations in Union Springs.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
UNION SPRINGS, AL (WSFA) - Bonnie Plants unveiled its newly expanded and upgraded greenhouse facilities and e-commerce operations in Union Springs.

According to Bonnie Plants, the cutting-edge growing and distribution facilities are designed to strengthen operations and improve production, enabling the company to grow. The new facilities include seven acres of open-roof, natural ventilation greenhouses.

One of the most notable features of the expansion and upgrade is the company’s move to e-commerce. The operation is now available online giving shoppers the availability to buy and have plants shipped directly to them.

Sidney Phelps, director of E-commerce for Bonnie Plants, said the company is deeply ingrained in retail and its delivery trucks. Prior to the COVID-19 health pandemic, he could see the potential in an “Amazon-style fulfillment” facility for the company.

“So, fast forward 2020 COVID hits. Everybody’s on lockdown, nobody’s getting around. Well, now the line is centered on E-commerce, “ Phelps recalled. “We had over 600% growth year over year and we came to the forefront of how we were adjusting our business plan to execute to still get our consumers when we couldn’t get to retail. So, that really started the process of how do we take Bonnie to the future. And this side, this operation is something that I have continually said is a foundation for our future growth.”

Bonnie Plants is the nation’s largest grower of vegetables and plants for home gardens. In January, the company announced it would be moving its headquarters from Union Springs to Opelika. The move created 60 new jobs and strengthen their partnership with Auburn University.

