Auburn, NFL star Lionel ‘Little Train’ James dies at 59

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn and NFL football legend and 2006 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame inductee Lionel “Little Train” James has died, Auburn University confirmed Friday.

James passed away after a lengthy illness, the university said. He was 59.

He was a star running back for the Tigers in the early 1980s, leading the Tigers in rushing in 1981, Pat Dye’s first season as Auburn’s head coach.

James ranks No. 18 on Auburn’s career rushing list with 2,068 yards from 1980-83. His 6.14 yards-per-carry average ranks fourth in program history.

In 1987, Auburn’s A-Day offensive MVP award was permanently named the Lionel James Offensive MVP Award in his honor.

James went on to set NFL records after being taken in the fifth round of the 1984 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers where he played for five years. He set an NFL record with 2,535 all-purpose yards in 1985 and was named the Chargers’ most valuable player the same year after leading the team in rushing, receiving and kickoff and punt return yardage.

After retiring from the NFL, James returned to the Plains where she graduated in 1989, then coached tight ends on Terry Bowden’s staff from 1996-97.

