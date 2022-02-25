Ashford Library will be getting major changes soon

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - In a time where digital is a big focus, people in Ashford are holding strong to their love of books, and it’s paying off in a big way.

“You’re now going to have a library sitting in a very prominent location in Ashford whereas now it’s kind of off the beaten path,” says Brad Kimbo, Chairman, Downtown Area Redevelopment Authority Ashford. “People can see it better. They can access it better. There will be more opportunities, more programs if people want to come.”

With the city of Ashford growing, having adequate space for public buildings like libraries are essential.

“They’ve outgrown and to be able to locate here to one a better location here on Main Street, Broadway Street in Ashford, and two, have double to size and space than what they currently have,” says Kimbro.

Local school leadership says they are excited for new opportunities for their students.

“A library is just a supplement for education and what we do, so it will give the students another avenue for research to help with education,” says Brandy White, superintendent, Houston County Schools.

The benefit won’t just stop with students, but for adults as well with expanded computer spaces and more services. With the help of the community, they are hopeful the project will provide endless opportunities.

“It gives us hope,” says Kimbro. “It shows you what can happen when people work together and not try to go out on their own or do things on their own.”

The project is expected to cost about $1 million and a start date has not been set yet.

Once the library moves, its old location will be given to the Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority for future repurposing.

