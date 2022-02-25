Advertisement

AP: Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

AP source says President Joe Biden will nominate federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the...
AP source says President Joe Biden will nominate federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.(Gray News)
By COLLEEN LONG, MICHAEL BALSAMO and ZEKE MILLER
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday will nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, according to a person familiar with the matter, making her the first Black woman selected to serve on a court that once declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed segregation.

In Jackson, Biden delivers on a campaign promise to make the historic appointment and to further diversify a court that was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries. He has chosen an attorney who would be the high court’s first former public defender, though she also possesses the elite legal background of other justices.

Jackson would be the current court’s second Black justice — Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, is the other — and just the third in history.

The news was confirmed by a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it before the president’s official announcement later Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley L. Woodham
Missing Malvern woman found
One dead in Dothan Thursday crash
Wreckage is seen in Ukraine after Russia launched missile attacks on Thursday.
Alabama officials react to Russia’s attack on Ukraine
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Houston County prosecutor target of criminal probe: Attorney, sources
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

inflation
Key inflation gauge hit 6.1% in January, highest since 1982
A 500-pound black bear known as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into homes in South Lake Tahoe,...
It’s a bear battalion! Hank the Tank turns out to be 3 bears
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Russian military says it takes strategic airport near Kyiv; says it’s ready to send delegation to talk with Ukraine
FILE PHOTO - Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors have finalized the...
J&J, distributors finalize $26B landmark opioid settlement