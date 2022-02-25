Alfred Saliba Family Services Center in need of more donations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alfred Saliba Family Services Center is in need of the community’s help for those last couple of cold nights.

Last week, the center gave out the last coats and blankets that they have in stock.

As people get ready to do some spring cleaning, the center is asking you to drop off any unwanted coats and blankets as soon as possible.

“We also decided just to spread it out further,” says Debbie Geiger, Lafayette Site Program Support Manager. “There’s always people cleaning out their closets, always making room for something new, something different. Or things just change in life and we just don’t wear certain things anymore. So, it’s just one of those things you put out there and say if you’re cleaning your closet out, bring it to us.”

The center currently serves over 2,000 people.

