Alabama’s senators react to Biden’s Supreme Court nomination

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Both of Alabama’s U.S. senators are reacting to news Friday that President Joe Biden has nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Jackson is the first Black woman to ever be nominated to the nation’s highest court, fulfilling one of Biden’s presidential campaign promises.

Sen. Richard Shelby, R-AL, had this to say:

“As in any Supreme Court confirmation process, the Senate must hold a fair and thorough review of Judge Jackson’s qualifications. Throughout my career, I have supported judges who respect our Constitution and interpret the law without prejudice. A lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest Court will impact our country for generations and should be rigorously evaluated. I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson to further review her judicial philosophy, legal views, and commitment to our Constitution.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-AL, had this to say:

“I want a justice who respects the Constitution and who will follow the law without the interference of personal or political bias. I look forward to actively following the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearings with Judge Jackson and meeting with the nominee at the appropriate time to give the people of Alabama a voice in the process. The Senate’s responsibility is to provide ‘advice and consent,’ and Judge Jackson deserves a full and fair evaluation of her record.”

Should she be confirmed by the Senate, Brown would become just the sixth woman to serve on the court. However, she would join three other woman currently sitting on the nine-member court.

