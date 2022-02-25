Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness DAY 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - February 25, 2022, is day five of Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Alabama.

On this last day of an information packed week, it is best to end it by knowing how to program a NOAA weather radio. These handy tools are the best line of defense when it comes to being safe in a severe weather situation. Meteorologist Amber Kulick explains just how to program one of these radios for the area that impacts you.

