Advertisement

1 dead, 6 injured when car crashes into outdoor diners in Miami Beach

A car drove into outdoor diners at the Call Me Gaby restaurant in South Beach.
A car drove into outdoor diners at the Call Me Gaby restaurant in South Beach.(WPLG via CNN Newsource)
By WPLG staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPLG) - One person was killed and several others were hurt after a car drove into outdoor diners in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach police believe an elderly woman was trying to parallel park her Bentley but accidentally accelerated instead. The car struck several outdoor tables at the Call Me Gaby restaurant in South Beach.

Seven injured diners were rushed to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley L. Woodham
Missing Malvern woman found
One dead in Dothan Thursday crash
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Houston County prosecutor target of criminal probe: Attorney, sources
Wreckage is seen in Ukraine after Russia launched missile attacks on Thursday.
Alabama officials react to Russia’s attack on Ukraine
As the new principal, Bill Singleton says he's been working collaboratively with his staff to...
DCS looking to hire new principal

Latest News

FILE - Pope Francis, seen in this file photo, went to the Russian Embassy on Friday.
Pope makes personal appeal in remarkable Russia embassy trip
Players and leaders of the team say it's a frustrating situation, but they will stand strong in...
Alabama High School Athletic Association explains reason for not moving Adventist team’s game from Sabbath
Oslo City Hall was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Oslo, Norway, Thursday...
US, EU agree to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin and foreign minister in response to Ukraine invasion
FILE - Navy Seaman Ryan Sawyer Mays arrives for a hearing at Naval Base San Diego, Monday, Dec....
Sailor facing court martial in fire that destroyed Navy ship
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks