Westgate Walking Trail undergoes updates

The goal is to clean out ditches and drains for less erosion and flooding of the trail.
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Westgate Walking Trail has runners, walkers and bikers all through the day. They say they want to see it stay that way with some updates.

The walking trail is currently in phase 1 of upkeep construction. The goal is to clean out ditches and drains for less erosion and flooding of the trail.

In addition to work on the trail, there are plans to address the growing roots under the bike path.

One walker at the Kiwanis Trail nearby says they are excited about the plans.

“I really value health and wellness,” says Veronika Walker, walking trail patron. “I just think it’s great that the community can upkeep this type of trail for us to use, so that it’s available to use, help keep our health up there, especially during COVID season.”

The total cost of the project will be $100,000. Work is beginning in zone 2 of the trail and will progress numerically through all other zones.

The first phase is expected to take about a month to complete.

