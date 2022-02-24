Advertisement

WATCH: Drawbridge raises with car still on it

A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it. (Source: WPBF/Palm Beach County)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it.

The incident happened in October near Palm Beach, but recently released video shows how the scary moment played out.

The car stalled while on the drawbridge, but the operator raised the bridge before it was cleared. The driver can be seen trying to exit the vehicle and it begins to tip. Ultimately, the car slid down to safety, and the driver was unharmed.

Local authorities have launched an investigation. The bridge operator has been fired.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley L. Woodham
Missing Malvern woman found
Midland City Elem. Fire Damage
Midland Elementary School fire damages kindergarten classrooms
One dead in Dothan Thursday crash
Former Coffee County District Judge Chris Kiminski.
Punishment too harsh for judge and his attorney lover: Ruling
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Houston County prosecutor target of criminal probe: Attorney, sources

Latest News

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
China is Russia’s best hope to blunt sanctions, but wary
FILE - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, leaves a policy luncheon, on Feb., 17, 2022, on Capitol...
Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter
While Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson shares the elite educational background of current justices,...
Historic court pick brings rare criminal defense experience
Murder charge reduced for woman
Murder charge reduced for woman who killed during argument