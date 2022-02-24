Advertisement

A Warm Thursday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Unseasonably warm weather continues into late-week, with a weak cold front to pass later Friday, bringing us slightly cooler air for the weekend. Rain chances remain slim over the next several days, with a slight chance Friday and a secondary chance Sunday as another cold front passes.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 60°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds SSW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, fog developing. Low near 60°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, a few showers possible. Low: 60° High: 77° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 71° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny, a few showers possible. Low: 52° High: 66° 30%

MON: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 66° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 70° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 75° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

