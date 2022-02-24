Advertisement

Ukrainian Americans in Georgia watch invasion in horror

More than 900 people have been detained in anti-war protests in Russia. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By Rebekkah Schramm
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (WGCL/CBS46) – Gwinnett County attorney Liliya Makhlaychuk-Sharma woke up Thursday morning horrified at what she was seeing on television – her home country of Ukraine being attacked by Russia.

“I was born in central Ukraine, born and raised,” said Makhlaychuk-Sharma. “I was devastated. I think all of us really hoped until the last minute that it’s not going to happen, that the voice of reason will prevail, and unfortunately, it didn’t.”

MORE COVERAGE:

She spent most of the morning talking on the phone with family and friends in Ukraine.

“It’s just heartbreaking because there is nowhere to go,” she said. “They attack from all sides of Ukraine.”

Some of Makhlaychuk-Sharma’s clients also are Ukrainian American. She had been in the process of trying to help some of them get their families here to the U.S.

“I’ve been receiving text and phone calls early this morning, ‘What can we do? What needs to be done?’ Unfortunately, I don’t have any answers as of right now,” she said.

She said she believes sanctions by the United States and other countries will do little to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“At this point, I don’t think that Putin really cares about any sanctions. I mean, it’s been already proven. I think an aggressive military action should be in place,” she said. “What’s next after Ukraine? Poland, Europe? Who’s going to stop him if he decides to go further, which he most likely will?”

Makhlaychuk-Sharma said she’s planning to take part in a “Stand with Ukraine” event Saturday at noon near the CNN Center in downtown Atlanta. Organizers in cities across the world hope to pressure the international community to step in with force.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley L. Woodham
Missing Malvern woman found
Midland City Elem. Fire Damage
Midland Elementary School fire damages kindergarten classrooms
One dead in Dothan Thursday crash
Former Coffee County District Judge Chris Kiminski.
Punishment too harsh for judge and his attorney lover: Ruling
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Houston County prosecutor target of criminal probe: Attorney, sources

Latest News

Murder charge reduced for woman
Murder charge reduced for woman who killed during argument
Court rules Coleman failed to qualify by the deadline in his quest to oppose Congressman Barry...
Jeff Coleman loses ballot bid
The chase ended when the vehicle crashed about 4 miles west of Samson.
High speed chase ends in Geneva County with arrest of murder suspect
There is smoke and water damage throughout the entire kindergarten wing which is four classrooms.
Midland Elementary School fire damages kindergarten classrooms
Jeff Coleman loses ballot bid