Turning A Bit Cooler

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
David Paul
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – We’ll track a cold front into the Wiregrass Friday, bringing us extra cloud cover and the chance for a light shower or a few sprinkles. Temperatures will ease a bit, with 70s for Friday and Saturday. Another cold front will pass Sunday with a few showers, followed by even cooler air for early next week.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 60°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, a light shower or a few sprinkles. High near 74°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, cooler. Low near 48°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 48° High: 71° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny, a few showers possible. Low: 52° High: 68° 30%

MON: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 66° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 70° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 75° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 76° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

