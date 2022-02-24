Advertisement

Over 1.7M Hondas probed for unexpected automatic braking

This Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, file photo shows a sign at a Honda dealership in Miami Lakes, Fla....
This Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, file photo shows a sign at a Honda dealership in Miami Lakes, Fla. Japanese automaker Honda said Friday, April 23, 2021 that it plans to phase out all of its gasoline-powered vehicles in North America by 2040, making it the latest major automaker with a goal of becoming carbon neutral. The announcement came as leaders of the major global economies met for President Joe Biden's climate summit.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the automatic emergency braking systems on more than 1.7 million newer Hondas can stop the vehicles for no reason.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 278 complaints that the problem can happen in 2017 through 2019 CR-Vs and 2018 and 2019 Accords.

The agency announced the probe in documents posted Thursday on its website.

In some cases the owners complained of unexpected speed reductions that could cause increased risk of rear collisions.

Agency documents say the inadvertent braking can occur without warning and randomly.

In six cases, owners told the agency the problem caused collisions with minor injuries.

A message was left early Thursday seeking comment from Honda.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones (L) suspended Mark Johnson in February, 2022 for...
Alabama prosecutor suspended for messages sent to inmate
Capital murder suspect Joshua Crawford Tew is lead from a Houston County courtroom following a...
Man pleads guilty in “buried alive” murder case
86-year-old Shirley Woodham was last seen Monday morning.
Dothan police renew public plea as concerns mount over missing woman
One person has been reported dead.
One dead in crash in Jackson County
Alabama State House
Lee, Clouse break with party on gun permit vote

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a Security Council meeting in the Kremlin in...
World expresses outrage, plans stronger Russia sanctions
Big explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as world leaders...
NATO: Russia wages war on Ukraine; Europe peace shattered
'Putin began war against Ukraine, against the entire democratic world,' said Volodymyr...
'Today Russia began an attack on Ukraine,' president of Ukraine says
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Jury in ex-officers’ trial in George Floyd killing to meet for 2nd day