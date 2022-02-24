One dead in Dothan Thursday crash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was killed in a crash on Dothan’s northwest side Thursday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Flynn Road and Redmond Road. Two vehicles were involved in the accident.

DPD officers say Judy Oppert, of Taylor, in a minivan, was deceased at the scene. The occupants of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Dothan Police Traffic Division.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

