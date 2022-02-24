News4 Now: What’s Going On
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WTVY) - News4 talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of February 24, 2022
- Adam Deese Memorial Boston Butt & Rib Sale, Thu Feb 24th - Sat 26th
- 2022 Bojangles’ Hits for Heroes, Fri Feb 18th - Sat 26th
- AARP Tax-Aid: FREE Tax Help!, Thu Feb 24th
- DHCLS Teen Nature Club, Thu Feb 24th
- Hunting Heritage Banquet, Thu Feb 24th
- Beginning Beekeeping Course, Sat Feb 26th
- The Krewe of Kolosse Dothan Mardi Gras Parade, Sat Feb 26th
- Studio Class with Aimee Burr: Handmade Journals, Sat Feb 26th
- Red Hot Chili Cook-Off, Sat Feb 26th
- “Forever Johnny Cash” The Musical Tribute, Sat Feb 26th
- 30th Annual Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce Spotlight on Business, Tue Mar 1st
- Coffee & Conversation with the Chiefs, Wed Mar 2nd
- Plus farmers markets, library story times, and other monthly events on the WTVY Community Calendar!
