Advertisement

Moderna testing new COVID-19 booster targeting omicron

The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.
The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Moderna is testing a new kind of COVID-19 booster.

It is a bivalent booster that combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.

The company says there could be data for the booster sometime in March.

Pfizer has also been working on an omicron-specific vaccine and a bivalent vaccine, though FDA officials say it’s unclear whether an omicron-specific vaccine will be necessary.

Daily COVID-19 cases have dropped 90% in the U.S. since mid-January, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley L. Woodham
Missing Malvern woman found
Midland City Elem. Fire Damage
Midland Elementary School fire damages kindergarten classrooms
One dead in Dothan Thursday crash
Former Coffee County District Judge Chris Kiminski.
Punishment too harsh for judge and his attorney lover: Ruling
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Houston County prosecutor target of criminal probe: Attorney, sources

Latest News

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
China is Russia’s best hope to blunt sanctions, but wary
FILE - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, leaves a policy luncheon, on Feb., 17, 2022, on Capitol...
Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter
While Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson shares the elite educational background of current justices,...
Historic court pick brings rare criminal defense experience
Murder charge reduced for woman
Murder charge reduced for woman who killed during argument