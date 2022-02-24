Advertisement

BREAKING: Missing Dothan woman found

Shirley L. Woodham
Shirley L. Woodham(ALEA)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- News4 has learned that Shirley Woodham, an 86-year-old Dothan woman, has been located.

Police say she was located near Eglin Airforce Base Thursday morning.

Woodham has been missing since early Monday morning after dropping someone off at Flowers Hospital.

Since then, she has been spotted in a handful of places throughout the panhandle including DeFuniak Springs.

