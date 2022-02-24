Maintenance fee added to water bill for Enterprise residents

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise residents and commercial businesses may notice a higher-than-normal water bill starting in March.

The Enterprise Water Board has decided to enact a water system maintenance fee for residents

The fee was voted on by the Board back in December.

Residents will notice an extra $5.50 per water meter while commercial businesses will see a $20 fee increase.

This comes after water line products have doubled and even tripled in price.

“We’ve been working on this plan for about two years looking at it and since then the price of everything has tripled, doubled, and tripled so we are staying with the same plan and stretch it as far as we can,” said Enterprise Water Board field superintendent Alan Mahan.

Each phase of water lines is supposed to be completed before each road resurfacing phase with the lines being laid by the end of 2024.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

