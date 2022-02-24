Advertisement

Higher Ed Day to bring lawmakers’ attention to colleges, universities

Higher Education Day is a day targeted to get lawmakers’ attention about the importance of funding the state’s colleges and universities.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s Higher Education Day at the statehouse, a day historically targeted to get lawmakers’ attention about the importance of funding the state’s colleges and universities.

“Alabama’s universities shape the state’s economy and must be supported,” said Gordon Stone, Executive Director of the Higher Education Partnership, which organizes Higher Ed Day.

The group estimates Alabama’s universities have a $20 Billion a year economic impact with 180,000 students, 60,000+ employees and thousands of alumni that are university supporters.

Higher Education Day is a day targeted to get lawmakers’ attention about the importance of funding the state’s colleges and universities.

Higher Ed Day will begin with a parade at 10:30 a.m. that will include bands, flags, mascots and students to demonstrate the spirit of the universities. Then SGA leaders from all 14 of the state’s public universities will sign a statewide pledge of support on the State House steps that will be delivered to Governor Kay Ivey during lunch on the lawn of the state Capitol.

The message to be delivered will remind state leaders that students at Alabama universities represent future state leaders. University student representatives will have opportunities to speak one on one with legislators.

About a thousand students, faculty, and supporters are expected to participate in Higher Ed Day.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley L. Woodham
Missing Malvern woman found
Midland City Elem. Fire Damage
Midland Elementary School fire damages kindergarten classrooms
One dead in Dothan Thursday crash
Former Coffee County District Judge Chris Kiminski.
Punishment too harsh for judge and his attorney lover: Ruling
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Houston County prosecutor target of criminal probe: Attorney, sources

Latest News

Murder charge reduced for woman
Murder charge reduced for woman who killed during argument
Court rules Coleman failed to qualify by the deadline in his quest to oppose Congressman Barry...
Jeff Coleman loses ballot bid
The chase ended when the vehicle crashed about 4 miles west of Samson.
High speed chase ends in Geneva County with arrest of murder suspect
There is smoke and water damage throughout the entire kindergarten wing which is four classrooms.
Midland Elementary School fire damages kindergarten classrooms
Jeff Coleman loses ballot bid