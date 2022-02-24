Higher Ed Day to bring lawmakers’ attention to colleges, universities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s Higher Education Day at the statehouse, a day historically targeted to get lawmakers’ attention about the importance of funding the state’s colleges and universities.

“Alabama’s universities shape the state’s economy and must be supported,” said Gordon Stone, Executive Director of the Higher Education Partnership, which organizes Higher Ed Day.

The group estimates Alabama’s universities have a $20 Billion a year economic impact with 180,000 students, 60,000+ employees and thousands of alumni that are university supporters.

Higher Ed Day will begin with a parade at 10:30 a.m. that will include bands, flags, mascots and students to demonstrate the spirit of the universities. Then SGA leaders from all 14 of the state’s public universities will sign a statewide pledge of support on the State House steps that will be delivered to Governor Kay Ivey during lunch on the lawn of the state Capitol.

The message to be delivered will remind state leaders that students at Alabama universities represent future state leaders. University student representatives will have opportunities to speak one on one with legislators.

About a thousand students, faculty, and supporters are expected to participate in Higher Ed Day.

