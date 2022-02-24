Advertisement

A foggy morning

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s to start off Thursday morning, the whole area is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10am this morning so take it slow on the roadways. This afternoon the dry and warm pattern we have seen the past few days will contiune with highs in the lower 80s. Tomorrow morning a weak cold front will move through with a chance at a sprinkle or two and cooler temperatures tomorrow afternoon. Saturday looks great with highs in the lower 70s, Sunday another weak cold front will move through and this will bring us a chance at a few showers. Monday morning it will once again feel like winter waking up in the 30s for most of the region. Back into the 70s by Tuesday of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 60°. Winds: SW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, a sprinkle or two early. High near 74°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 71° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 52° High: 66° 30%

MON: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 66° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 70° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 75° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 76° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 78° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

